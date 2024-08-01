Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
