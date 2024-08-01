Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,335.00

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($17.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($17.43). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($17.17), with a volume of 180,307 shares trading hands.
Jupiter US Smaller Companies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,335 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,335. The stock has a market cap of £159.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.
About Jupiter US Smaller Companies
Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.
