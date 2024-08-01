Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49. 95,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 58,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

