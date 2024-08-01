Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,929,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,816,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,859.4 days.

Juventus Football Club Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JVTSF opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Juventus Football Club has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

