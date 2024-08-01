Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $360.08 and last traded at $360.08, with a volume of 96366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.64.
The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.
In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kadant by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $92,993,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.04 and its 200-day moving average is $300.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
