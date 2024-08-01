Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $360.08 and last traded at $360.08, with a volume of 96366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.64.

The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kadant

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kadant by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $92,993,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.04 and its 200-day moving average is $300.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.24.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.