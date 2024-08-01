Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 654,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey purchased 2,588 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,166.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

