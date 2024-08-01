Kaltura (KLTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 142.20%. The business had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.24 million. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaltura Trading Up 0.8 %

Kaltura stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

