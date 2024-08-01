KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 7.7% in July

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV opened at $14.54 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $621.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

