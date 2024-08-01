Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

