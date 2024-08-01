Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
