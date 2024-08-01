KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.91

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

