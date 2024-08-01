KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.91

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 10442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.
KBC Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Cuts Dividend
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
