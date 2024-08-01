Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $323.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $323.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTW. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $282.28 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

