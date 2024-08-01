Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Kellanova stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

