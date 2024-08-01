Kelly Services (KELYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $835.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

