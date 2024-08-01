Kevin J. Mcphaill Sells 6,285 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcphaill sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $187,732.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,279.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $432.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

