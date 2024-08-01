KeyCorp Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

EGP opened at $186.87 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

