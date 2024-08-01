Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

TSE KEY opened at C$38.95 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$30.08 and a 52-week high of C$39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.19. The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

