Keyera (KEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$38.95 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$30.08 and a twelve month high of C$39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.18.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

