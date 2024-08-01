Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.11.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.7 %
Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
