Kirk W. Walters Sells 7,464 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.80. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.