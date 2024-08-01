KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $806.24.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $823.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.61. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

