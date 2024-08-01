Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.100-4.600 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOP opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Koppers has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

