Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after buying an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after buying an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.