Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Krispy Kreme has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.270-0.310 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.27-$0.31 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect Krispy Kreme to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

