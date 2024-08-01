Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 19,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNUT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

