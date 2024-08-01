Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 720,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Kronos Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,749,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

