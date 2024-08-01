Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 720,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kronos Bio
Insider Activity at Kronos Bio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kronos Bio Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Bio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.