Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

