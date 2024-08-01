Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.
KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.22.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
