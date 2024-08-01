Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

