Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

