Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.