Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE LW opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

