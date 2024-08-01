Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at TD Cowen

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.09.
Landstar System Trading Down 1.9 %
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
