Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $193.87, but opened at $183.01. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Landstar System shares last traded at $191.34, with a volume of 10,638 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.96. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

