Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $193.87, but opened at $183.01. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Landstar System shares last traded at $191.34, with a volume of 10,638 shares traded.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Landstar System Stock Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.96. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.