Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

