LanzaTech Global (LNZA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. LanzaTech Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 152.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNZA opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $357.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.56. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LanzaTech Global

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.