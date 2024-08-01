Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of C$56.87 million for the quarter.

Largo Stock Performance

TSE:LGO opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49. Largo has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$6.25.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

