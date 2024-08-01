Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

