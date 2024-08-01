Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 1897387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

