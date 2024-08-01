Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 124 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $330.25 and a one year high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.89.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

