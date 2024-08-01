Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,985 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 167.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $1,723,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

