Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $844.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $734.75 and a 200 day moving average of $612.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $852.22.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.