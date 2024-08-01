Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33.

Insider Activity

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGO. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

