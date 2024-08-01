Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,274 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.