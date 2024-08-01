Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 94 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,294.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,227.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

