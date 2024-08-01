Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

EZU stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

