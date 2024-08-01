Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,797 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Roth Mkm raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

