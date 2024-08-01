Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $324.40 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

