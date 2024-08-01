Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $162,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

