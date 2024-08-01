Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

