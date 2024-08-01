Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

