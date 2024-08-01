Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.6% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 273,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hess by 360.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 369,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,327,000 after acquiring an additional 288,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 11.0% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 20,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

